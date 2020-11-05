Audi, VW, Others Try To Keep Diesel Tech Antitrust Suit Buried

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 2:22 PM EST) -- A group of German auto companies on Wednesday submitted two proposed orders finalizing the dismissal of buyers' antitrust claims over diesel emissions systems, after some buyers appealed to the Ninth Circuit a federal court's decision to toss the claims. Audi AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Porsche AG and Daimler AG filed two proposed dismissal orders for the direct purchasers and indirect purchasers' claims, which accused the companies of conspiring to control diesel emissions system specifications. According to the filings, the companies proposed the court bar the buyers from "any recovery or relief" from them. The filings also suggest the court entitled the companies to...

