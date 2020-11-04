Travelers' Paying Of 124 Food Poisoning Cases Held To $1M

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 11:24 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday sided with Travelers that the 124 food poisoning claims against its policyholder, a San Antonio-based Mediterranean restaurant, arose from a single occurrence and the eatery is not entitled to the policy's $2 million aggregate limit. U.S. District Judge Fred Biery said coverage for the 124 food poisoning cases against Pasha Mediterranean Grill is capped at the $1 million "per occurrence" limit of its policy with Travelers, rejecting the eatery's argument that each claim is a separate occurrence. "Only one cause gave rise to Pasha's liability, and that is Pasha's allegedly contaminated food," the judge said...

