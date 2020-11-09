Car Cos. Should Weigh Calif. Emissions Disclosure Deal

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- It has been five years since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board, or CARB, initiated enforcement against Volkswagen AG for allegedly using emissions control defeat devices in approximately one-half million Volkswagen diesel cars in the U.S. CARB recently issued an alert signaling its view that its pursuit of defeat device enforcement against vehicle and engine manufacturers is far from over.[1] CARB's alert amounts to a warning that it is continuing testing and investigations that are uncovering widespread ongoing violations, and that offending manufacturers should self-disclose before the end of this year, or face more serious enforcement...

