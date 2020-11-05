Marriott Call Centers Hit With Suit Over Off-The-Clock Work

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 2:06 PM EST) -- Marriott International provided a "grossly insufficient" amount of time for its call center workers to boot up computers and perform other administrative tasks, resulting in employees not getting full overtime and straight-time wages, a proposed collective and class action filed in Maryland federal court alleges. Two former customer service representatives alleged Wednesday that the hotel chain violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not paying call center workers for off-the-clock duties. The complaint noted that Marriott should have known about its obligations because of well-established U.S. Department of Labor guidance on off-the-clock work. "[Marriott] knew or should have known that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS