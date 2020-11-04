JPMorgan To Pay $9.8M To End DOL's Sex Bias Probe

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 10:31 PM EST) -- JPMorgan agreed this week to pay $800,000 in back pay and set aside $9 million for annual pay adjustments to resolve a U.S. Department of Labor lawsuit accusing the investment bank of paying female employees less than their male counterparts when carrying out its government contracts. JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to pay the $9.8 million total, which includes back pay and interest plus reserves to provide for five years for pay adjustments, to end the bias suit brought by the DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, according to the agreement that was reached Monday and filed Tuesday in the...

