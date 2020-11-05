Texas City Hits Golf Co. With $3.5M Mismanagement Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- A large golf course management company has removed a Texas city's breach of contract lawsuit to federal court, saying the suit that claims it fraudulently spent $3.5 million in funds for substandard operations doesn't belong in the state court where it was originally filed. Reston, Virginia-based Billy Casper Golf LLC, now known as Antares Golf LLC, said in its Wednesday notice of removal that Panorama Village's claims filed in Montgomery County, Texas, involve citizens of different states and alleged damages of more than $1 million, making the Texas federal court the proper jurisdiction for the suit. Panorama Village accuses Casper of...

