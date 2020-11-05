Ford Reaches Deal With More Workers In Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- Ford Motor Co. has reached settlement agreements with two women who claim they endured pervasive sexual harassment while working at Chicago-area plants after the carmaker defeated the workers' second bid for class certification last year, an Illinois federal judge said Wednesday. Cephani Miller and Christine Harris announced the deal during a video settlement conference before U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold, according to a docket entry that did not include details of the agreement. More than a dozen women have reached undisclosed settlements with the carmaker since September, according to court records. In August 2019, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow...

