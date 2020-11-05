Calif. Wants In On Air Regulator's LA Port Terminal Challenge

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- California and its Air Resources Board have asked a Golden State court to let them participate in a suit accusing the Port of Los Angeles of unlawfully approving permits for a shipping terminal's new development plans without requiring adequate mitigation measures. On Wednesday, the state and the California Air Resources Board filed a motion to intervene in state court litigation filed by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, a Los Angeles-area air quality regulator. The suit accuses the Los Angeles Harbor Department of violating state environmental law by approving a revised plan for a shipping terminal in the Port of...

