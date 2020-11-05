Cleary, Lowenstein Lead American Tower's $3.5B Telecom Buy

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- American Tower, led by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, said Thursday it will buy Lowenstein Sandler LLP-advised telecommunications company InSite Wireless for $3.5 billion, a move meant to signal the real estate investment trust's entry into Canada. The deal will see American Tower Corp., which owns and leases cellular towers, acquire InSite Wireless Group LLC's tower and wireless infrastructure portfolio spanning across Canada, the United States and several territories. The Boston-headquartered REIT stands to gain roughly 3,000 communication sites and 1,600 towers through the acquisition. "This transaction augments our foundational U.S. business through the addition of a well-run, high-quality, complementary,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS