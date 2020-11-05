DOL Finalizes Rule Covering Bias Claims Against Contractors

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 9:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has codified a less statistically grounded method of evaluating workplace bias claims against federal contractors in a final rule unveiled Thursday, though civil rights groups contend the new hard-and-fast regulations make it harder for workers to bring discrimination charges. The rule, which the Labor Department said will be on the Federal Register soon, formalizes the mechanisms the department's Office of Federal Contract Compliance uses to investigate and resolve claims of job discrimination against federal contractors. Converting its guidance into a regulation "promotes predictability, efficiency, and timeliness," the OFCCP said in the final document. The move also...

