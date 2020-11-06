Welding Equipment Co. Workers Get ERISA Class Certified

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 4:11 PM EST) -- A Maine federal judge gave a green light to a class action brought by welding equipment company workers who say they were pressured into selling company stock back to their employer for just $3.3 million when it was actually worth tens of millions of dollars more. U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen on Thursday rejected Maine Oxy-Acetylene Supply Co.'s arguments that the workers didn't share enough common ground to justify group treatment and that the former employees leading the suit had conflicts that meant they couldn't represent the roughly 100-person class. "When seen in the proper perspective, the named plaintiffs are asserting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS