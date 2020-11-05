Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Toll Roads Ink $176M Deal To End Drivers' Privacy Row

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- California motorists told a federal court Wednesday that they've reached a pair of deals worth approximately $176 million to end certified class claims that Orange County toll operators misused drivers' personal information and flouted state privacy laws to collect unpaid tolls and assess fines.

The motorists filed a motion with U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II seeking preliminary approval of a cash settlement fund, which will include $29 million from the Transportation Corridor Agencies and $11.95 million from 3M Co., as well as about $135 million in "penalty forgiveness" in which the Transportation Corridor Agencies will forgo collecting penalties from class...

