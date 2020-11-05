States Slam Feds For Withholding 'Public Charge' Evidence

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 8:31 PM EST) -- A coalition of states on Wednesday accused the federal government of failing to comply with an April order and refusing to hand over evidence in their case over the Trump administration's "public charge" rule for immigrants, slamming the argument that the documents can be withheld under deliberative process privilege. The 14 states say the federal government was motivated by racial bias when it created the rule, which punishes immigrants who rely on public assistance programs. The states — which include Washington, Massachusetts, Virginia and Michigan — said they need to obtain a broader scope of evidence, beyond the administrative record, to prove the...

