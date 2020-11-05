Attys Seek $6M As AT&T Settles Roaming Fees Class Action

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- AT&T has settled a customer class action over international roaming charges after almost a dozen years of litigation, with the plaintiff's lawyers asking a California federal judge to award $6.13 million in attorney fees. The suit accuses AT&T of hitting customers with surprise roaming fees. Under the plan to end the case, class members would receive either one free day of international roaming, up to $50 in account credits, or for former customers, cash refunds at $50 maximum. Lawyers on the plaintiffs' side filed for preliminary approval Wednesday. Steven McArdle, who launched the suit in 2009 after being billed roaming charges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS