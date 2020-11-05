Four Seasons Holds Off Widow's Appeal Over Tablecloth Trip

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Thursday upheld a judgment for the Four Seasons in a widow's suit alleging that negligence by the luxury hotel chain caused her husband to trip over a tablecloth and suffer injuries she said eventually caused his death. A three-judge panel for the state's Fourth District Court of Appeal did not provide a reason for its decision in its unsigned opinion. In her appeal, Judith S. Norkin argued that the trial court erred by allowing the defense to present evidence during a jury trial about what medications her husband took and previous falls he had suffered and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS