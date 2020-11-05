Full 3rd Circ. Won't Revisit Revival Of Philly Uber Drivers' Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- The full Third Circuit on Thursday declined to reconsider a panel decision that revived a lawsuit Philadelphia UberBlack drivers brought against the ride hailing giant saying they were denied minimum and overtime wages because the company misclassified them as independent contractors. The order from the full appeals court rejected Uber's bid to undo a unanimous panel decision from March that said a group of drivers for Uber's luxury service could go forward with their suit accusing the ride hailing giant of violating federal and Pennsylvania labor laws. No judge wrote a dissent, according to the brief order. Jeremy Abay, an attorney...

