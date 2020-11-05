Weinstein Co. Gets Green Light For Ch. 11 Plan Vote

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 7:12 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday overrode objections from women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault to send his movie studio's Chapter 11 plan for a vote, provided creditors can opt out of the third-party legal releases. During a phone hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath agreed with the U.S. Trustee's Office that The Weinstein Co.'s unsecured creditors should be allowed to choose whether to release third parties from liability. But she said the objecting victims were not being disenfranchised by receiving an equal vote with parties with potentially less serious or less valid claims. "There's nothing in the Bankruptcy Code that...

