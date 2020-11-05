Okla. Loses Bid For GAO Intervention In Army Contract Fight

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- A government watchdog declined in a decision released Thursday to take up a protest against the U.S. Army from the state of Oklahoma over a food services contract at Fort Sill, which the state said should have favored its offer for employing blind people. The U.S. Government Accountability Office said it couldn't consider the merits of Oklahoma's protest because the state's arguments centered on the Randolph-Sheppard Act, a law passed in 1936 to increase employment opportunities for blind people by setting them up with certain vendor licenses and prioritizing their bids for contracts at federal buildings. Under the statute, the GAO...

