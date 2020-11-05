Nissan Says US Pay Scandal Suit Must Be Trimmed

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 9:07 PM EST) -- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. asked a Tennessee federal court Thursday to trim a Michigan pension fund's securities fraud suit seeking to hold the automaker and fugitive ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn liable for investors' alleged losses after Ghosn's purported financial misdeeds made headlines in 2018. Nissan filed a notice with the court stating that 42 institutional investors — including about 17 U.S. investors — recently filed suit in Japan that asserts some of the same claims that lead plaintiff Jackson County Employees' Retirement System asserts in the proposed class action in Tennessee. As such, Nissan asked U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS