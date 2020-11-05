Oil Services Co. Settles SEC's $141M Fraud Claims

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- Bankrupt oilfield services company SAExploration Holdings Inc. on Thursday agreed to settle claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the company and its former executives committed fraud, including by inflating its revenue by $141 million. The Oct. 8 complaint alleges that since 2015, SAE's former executives inflated the company's revenue, misleading shareholders about the company's financial health and artificially inflating its stock. The settlement — which only applies to the company, not the former executives — doesn't carry a civil penalty or requirement to disgorge funds, but restrains and enjoins SAE from committing violations of related securities laws, while...

