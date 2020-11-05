EEOC Avoids Sanctions In Email Privilege Dustup With GWU

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 9:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission won't face sanctions for peeking at privileged emails in a gender bias case against George Washington University, a D.C. federal judge ruled Thursday, but he warned the commission not to break the rules again. In a lengthy order that wraps up months of debate over the incident, U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey mandated that the EEOC return or destroy all copies of the documents and barred the agency from using or sharing that information, though he stopped short of doling out sanctions, saying some of the university's requested penalties would be "overkill." "Here, there...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS