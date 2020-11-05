DoorDash Judge Calls Prop 22 'Game Changer' In Calif.'s Suit

Law360, San Francisco (November 5, 2020, 6:42 PM EST) -- California voters' passage of Proposition 22, allowing app-based gig economy companies to classify workers as contractors, could be a "game-changer" in the state's lawsuit accusing DoorDash of misclassifying workers, a California judge said Thursday, as she requested more briefing on the state's bid to quickly halt the practice. Two days after the Nov. 3 passage of the business-backed ballot measure exempting Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Instacart and other app-based, ride-hailing and delivery companies from California's revised worker classification test, Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo said it seems that the government is going to have to create new arguments to support its injunction bid against DoorDash....

