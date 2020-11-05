Fed. Circ. Mulls Reviving Fight Over $325M CBP Deal

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit is weighing whether to revive a fight over a $325 million U.S. Customs and Border Protection contract after the protesting IT firm argued it was unfairly blocked from bringing its claims by a lower court that it says essentially fashioned a new rule to stop it. U.S. Circuit Judge Jimmie V. Reyna in particular was curious about "what exactly that new rule that they fashioned" was during oral arguments conducted by phone on Thursday. IT firm Harmonia Holdings Group was in the running for a $325 million contract for developing and supporting cargo systems applications for the CBP's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS