Ga. Justices Query Sheriff Defense In $2M Fatal Crash Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- Georgia Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical Thursday of a county's argument that its sheriff could not be sued over a fatal high-speed car chase for which the county had already dodged liability. The court heard oral arguments in Oconee County's protest of a 2019 Georgia Court of Appeals ruling that its sheriff, Scott Berry, could be named as a defendant in the $2 million wrongful death suit brought by the parents of a 20-year-old killed during a deputy's automobile pursuit in 2015. Presiding Justice David E. Nahmias asked the county why Ronald and Kristy Cannon shouldn't be allowed to substitute Berry...

