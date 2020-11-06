Goldman Accusers Lose Fight For Execs' 'Boys Club' Emails

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 3:40 PM EST) -- Women behind a long-running sex bias class action against Goldman Sachs failed to win a court order forcing the bank to cough up senior executives' emails that could support their allegations that the bank operated as a "boys club," but the plan is not permanently off the table. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger, the New York federal judge tackling discovery disputes in the decade-old litigation, ruled Thursday that the evidence the accusers seek to glean from the communications is "tangential at best" to the claims teed up to be tried first in the case, and he denied the bid for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS