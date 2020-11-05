Atty Charged In Scheme To Pay For Fake Accidents

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 9:05 PM EST) -- A personal injury attorney in New Orleans was indicted Thursday over allegations that he secretly paid out tens of thousands of dollars as part of a scheme to fake vehicle accidents with tractor trailers and other commercial vehicles so he could pursue lawsuits and extract settlements. U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser said Danny Patrick Keating Jr., 51, was indicted on one federal count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with the alleged scheme, according to a news release. Keating is accused of paying Damian Labeaud $44,500 from June through September 2017 to fake 31 accidents that involved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS