Nine West Trustees See More Claims Cut In Ch. 11 Fraud Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge trimmed more claims this week in a Chapter 11 suit filed by trustees of women's clothing retailer Nine West over $1.1 billion in allegedly fraudulent transfers made in connection with a 2014 leveraged buyout transaction. In an order issued by U.S. District Court Judge Jed S. Rakoff on Tuesday, the court granted dismissal of some claims lodged by litigation and indenture trustees appointed under the Chapter 11 plan of Nine West against former directors and officers of the company, but let others stand. Specifically, Judge Rakoff tossed claims against the director defendants lodged under Pennsylvania corporate...

