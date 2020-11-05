Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nine West Trustees See More Claims Cut In Ch. 11 Fraud Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge trimmed more claims this week in a Chapter 11 suit filed by trustees of women's clothing retailer Nine West over $1.1 billion in allegedly fraudulent transfers made in connection with a 2014 leveraged buyout transaction.

In an order issued by U.S. District Court Judge Jed S. Rakoff on Tuesday, the court granted dismissal of some claims lodged by litigation and indenture trustees appointed under the Chapter 11 plan of Nine West against former directors and officers of the company, but let others stand.

Specifically, Judge Rakoff tossed claims against the director defendants lodged under Pennsylvania corporate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!