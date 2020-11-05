Ex-Startup CEO Gets 135 Months For Embezzling $3M

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 9:34 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has sentenced the former CEO of a startup medical device company to 135 months in prison for embezzling nearly $3 million, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said on Thursday. Former Sanovas CEO Lawrence Gerrans was convicted in January on wire fraud, money laundering and other charges after a two-week trial and later made an unsuccessful bid for a new trial. Prosecutors said he embezzled from Sanovas and its investors, spending the money on items including a mansion, a Maserati and a $50,000 diamond ring. The jury found Gerrans guilty on five counts of wire fraud...

