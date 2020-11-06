Queens Surgery Center Denied Surgical Techs OT, Suit Says

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 1:12 PM EST) -- A Queens, New York, surgery center denied its surgical technicians overtime pay even as it required them to regularly work more than 40 hours in a week, a proposed collective action filed by a former employee in New York federal court alleges. The lawsuit filed on Thursday alleges the Queens location of the Gramercy Surgery Center paid surgical technicians like Deshika Gaymon a fixed salary even when they worked more than 40 hours in a week, depriving them of enhanced overtime pay in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and state labor law. "Defendants habitually required plaintiff Gaymon (and all...

