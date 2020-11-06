Macy's Ducks Suit Over 2019 Data Breach

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 4:11 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge tossed a proposed class action over Macy's Inc.'s 2019 data breach Thursday, finding that the Massachusetts man behind the suit did not sufficiently allege he faced impending risk of identity theft from the breach or that his personal information was misused. In a 12-page order, U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris dismissed the suit for good, finding that the proposed class did not raise any allegations of criminal activity that stemmed from the stolen information exposed in the data breach, which purportedly impacted thousands of shoppers. "[T]here are no allegations of any fraudulent use or even attempted use...

