HP Misled Investors After Hewlett-Packard Spinoff, Suit Says

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- York County in Pennsylvania filed a proposed class action against HP Inc. in California Thursday on behalf of its employee retirement fund alleging the company's CEO and chief financial officer misrepresented its business and financial condition shortly after a spinoff from Hewlett-Packard Co. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of all purchasers of HP common stock between Nov. 6, 2015, and June 21, 2016, when the county says HP's leaders misrepresented and omitted facts around its supplies channel inventory management and sales practices. According the county, the company at the time was suffering from overzealous sales practices and other issues that were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS