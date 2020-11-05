Traders Settle SEC Hack Suit For Less Than Alleged Wins

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 11:09 PM EST) -- Two men accused of raking in nearly $2 million off trades made using information gained by a hacker's infiltration of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR electronic filing system have agreed to pay a combined $425,000 to escape the agency's civil suit, the SEC said in New Jersey federal court Thursday. Sungjin Cho, who was accused in the SEC's January 2019 complaint of pulling in $679,862 across 66 trades, including some made under his mother's name, will pay $175,000 to exit the suit, according to the SEC. Ivan Olefir, who is accused of making $1,281,997 across 197 trades between his...

