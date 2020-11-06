Ellenoff Grossman Guides Blank-Check Co.'s $220M IPO

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- Shares of Ellenoff Grossman-led Roman DBDR began trading on the Nasdaq Friday in a reduced $220 million initial public offering for the technology, media and telecommunications-oriented blank-check company. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. said in a statement Friday it priced its 22 million units at $10 each. On Wednesday, the Burlingame, California-based company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission it was downsizing its offering from its earlier plans of raising $275 million. The underwriters have a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 3.3 million units, which could raise another $33 million. Blank-check companies, also known as special-purpose acquisition companies,...

