Takata Ch. 11 Trustee Sues Insurer Over Air-Bag Claim Denials

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 4:15 PM EST) -- A trust set up to compensate people killed or injured by defective Takata Corp. air bags is suing one of the company's insurers in Delaware bankruptcy court, saying the insurer is refusing to cover claims by those victims despite agreeing to under Takata's Chapter 11 reorganization plan. In a complaint filed Thursday, Eric D. Green, trustee for the Takata Airbag Tort Compensation Trust Fund, says that Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. is trying to "exploit" the Bankruptcy Code to avoid paying out a $120 million policy. As part of the reorganization plan approved in February 2018, the trust fund received all...

