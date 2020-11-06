Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Venezuela, British Food Co. Might Settle Award Suit For $101M

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge granted Venezuela a fourth extension on Friday to postpone a lawsuit by British food products company Vestey Group Ltd. regarding a $98.1 million arbitration award, because a potential $101.6 million settlement is in the works.

Vestey requested help from a D.C. federal court after Venezuela failed to honor a $98.1 million arbitration award issued in 2016 after the country seized control of Vestey's nearly 100-year-old cattle ranching operation in 2011. The company now wants Venezuela to pay up $101.6 million due to accrued interest. 

U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan approved Venezuela's fourth application to extend the pause...

