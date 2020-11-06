Deal In Dallas Malpractice Suit Ends State High Court Bid

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Texas said Friday it won't be hearing a Dallas law firm's challenge to accusations that it gave bad settlement advice in a product liability dispute, with the family behind the malpractice case having agreed to drop its remaining claims. Attorney Alfred W. Ellis and the law firm formerly known as Sommerman & Quesada LLP asked the state's highest court at the end of October to dismiss their previous request that the court review a Fifth Court of Appeals panel ruling that revived a suit by brothers Michael and David Webb. The firm is now known as Sommerman...

