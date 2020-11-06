Comcast Slams Viamedia Again In Antitrust Discovery Row

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- Comcast has again urged an Illinois federal judge to force Viamedia to produce a trove of materials that the cable giant wants in order to defend against a $160 million antitrust suit revived in the Seventh Circuit. Slamming what it called "cynical tactics" by Viamedia Inc. to "run out the clock" on Comcast Corp.'s efforts to obtain documents it hopes will undermine claims that the cable giant monopolized local ad markets, Comcast said the rival ad broker wants to "deprive Comcast of its right to gather facts for its defense and properly scrutinize Viamedia's newfound claims." The suit claims that a...

