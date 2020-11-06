Chicago Cops Win Special Assignment Overtime Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 4:50 PM EST) -- The city of Chicago is on the hook for unpaid overtime owed to police officers who worked special assignments, as a proposed class has clearly demonstrated they're owed the additional compensation under collective bargaining agreements with the city, an Illinois federal judge ruled Thursday. William Dougherty and Anargyros Kereakes, a Chicago police officer and sergeant, respectively, first filed suit in December 2015, claiming the city's police department failed to adequately pay them overtime for extra work in case-related programs — which includes a "violence reduction initiative" to curb violence within certain areas of the city — in violation of the Fair...

