Consulting Firm Must Face Construction Worker's Injury Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state appeals court ruled Friday that it's not too late for a construction worker to pursue personal injury claims against a consultancy firm, reasoning that he only learned of the firm's role in the project after the time limit to sue expired. A three-judge panel revived claims by Steven Chokas and his wife, Kim, against Terracon Consultants Inc., a subcontractor involved with a high school construction project that led to Chokas' November 2016 fall from a rebar beam. The appeals court rejected Terracon's argument that Chokas didn't do enough to find out about the company's involvement with the...

