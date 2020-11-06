FCA Accused Of Hoop Scoop Defect On 2018 Muscle Cars

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- A proposed class of drivers on Thursday hit FCA US LLC with a suit in California federal court alleging that the company hid a hood scoop defect in its limited edition 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon vehicles. Plaintiff Joe Peralta said that the hoop scoop — a raised component on the hood of the car that allows air to flow into the engine compartment — on his Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is defective and has damaged the car he bought for more than $150,000. The defect causes the hoop scoop to buckle and sag, which warps the insert, according to the...

