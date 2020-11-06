Ruby Tuesday Retirees Flag Ch. 11 Bid To 'Raid' $28M Trusts

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- A group of Ruby Tuesday's former employees has asked the Delaware bankruptcy court to reject the casual dining chain's bid to "raid" roughly $28 million held in trust for retirement and deferred compensation benefits so the assets can be transferred into the bankruptcy estate's coffers, saying the funds should be used for their "sole benefit." In an objection filed Thursday with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey, an ad hoc group representing more than 50 former employees urged the court to reject two motions filed by Ruby Tuesday Inc. seeking to enforce ownership rights over the trust assets so the funds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS