Trump Admin. Appeals Joint Employer Loss to 2nd Circ.

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 4:02 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Friday told a New York federal judge it is appealing his September ruling striking down the bulk of a U.S. Department of Labor rule that limited when workers can hold multiple businesses liable for the same violations of federal labor law. In a notice filed Friday, the Department of Labor said it will ask the Second Circuit to review a September ruling from U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods that struck down most of the so-called joint employer rule, which set a new standard for determining whether affiliated companies jointly employ workers. Judge Woods' September ruling that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS