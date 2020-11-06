JC Penney To Pay Lenders $40M In Ch. 11 Sale Settlement

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- Bankrupt retailer J.C. Penney told a Texas judge Friday that it will pay a minority group of lenders $40 million as part of a settlement that resolves the group's objections to a $1.75 billion sale transaction slated for consideration Monday. In a series of filings, the storied retailer provided details of the settlement it announced Nov. 2 when it asked for a one-week adjournment of the hearing on its proposed sale to a group of majority secured lenders and a partnership of Brookfield Property Partners and Simon Property Group. In addition to the $40 million payment to the minority group, J.C....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS