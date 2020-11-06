Kazakhstan Seeks Assets To Cover Fees In Mining Dispute

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- Kazakhstan on Friday looked to subpoena a group of Manhattan banks as it tries to track down assets belonging to the Canadian entity Gold Pool JV Ltd., which was ordered to pay the country's legal costs after losing a nearly $1 billion arbitral claim against it this year. The country filed an ex parte petition in the Southern District of New York, requesting to serve subpoenas on 15 banks, including the Bank of New York Mellon, JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank and CitiBank, citing Section 1782 of the U.S. Code, under which arbitral parties can request discovery in district courts. The move...

