Morgan & Morgan Gets $5M Legal Malpractice Verdict Slashed

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 10:43 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court sided Friday with Morgan & Morgan PA, one of its attorneys and its insurer by slashing a $5 million legal malpractice award against them to $250,000, finding the plaintiffs didn't spell out why they could collect more than the insurance limits for a medical provider blamed for severe childbirth complications. The panel remanded the legal malpractice case back to a lower court, finding that Rock Pollock Sr. and Shawna Pollock could collect only $250,000 because they did not show how they could have received more in the underlying suit, in which they claimed Morgan & Morgan...

