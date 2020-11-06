3rd Federal Court Blocks Immigrant Exclusion From Census

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 11:02 PM EST) -- A trio of federal judges in Maryland endorsed decisions from their New York and California counterparts Friday, issuing another block on President Donald Trump's order to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the 2020 Census. U.S. Circuit Judge Pamela A. Harris joined U.S. District Judges Ellen L. Hollander and Paula Xinis in the unanimous decision, finding an injunction was necessary to prevent five states — represented by 10 citizen plaintiffs — from losing representation in Congress, which would occur if immigrants were cut from their population counts. The judges found that the president's July 21 directive violated the federal statutes governing the decennial...

