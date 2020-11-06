Becton Says Revived Antitrust Suit Should Be Axed For Good

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 9:51 PM EST) -- Becton Dickinson & Co. urged an Illinois federal judge Friday to toss out revived claims that it conspired with others to inflate syringe and catheter prices, saying health care providers' amended antitrust claims failed to follow the Seventh Circuit's directions. Becton argued that U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel should permanently dismiss what the Seventh Circuit called the providers' "last-gasp effort" to lob a proposed class antitrust claim against it that isn't blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Illinois Brick ruling. Even though the appellate court gave the providers a roadmap for the allegations they'd need to include for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS