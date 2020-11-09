Disney Ends Autistic Guests' ADA Suits Over Park Trips

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 4:48 PM EST) -- A California federal judge granted Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Worldwide Inc. summary judgment Friday in ADA lawsuits alleging the entertainment behemoth fails to accommodate visitors with cognitive disabilities, finding "Disney never promised that all guests would receive their preferred experience or even a satisfying experience." U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney granted Disney summary judgment on claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act and California's Unruh Civil Rights Act, finding plaintiffs — unnamed parents and their autistic children — cannot establish liability under the ADA. The judge found the families' breach of contract claims also fail, as do their claims for negligent and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS