McDonald's Ex-CEO Says Black Execs' Beef Not With Him

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 10:34 PM EST) -- Fired McDonald's CEO Stephen Easterbrook is urging an Illinois federal court to drop him from a race bias suit brought by two executives who accused the fast food giant of a "ruthless purge" of high-level Black employees, saying they conflated him with the company. Easterbrook filed a motion Friday to dismiss what he called Victoria Guster-Hines and Domineca Neal's "'kitchen sink' style" complaint. He argued that their claims against him didn't fly because they failed to show how any of his decisions at the McDonald's helm, which he maintained were lawful, demonstrated intentional bias or negatively affected their employment. "There are...

