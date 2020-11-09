Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Court Kicks Out DC Tourism Co.'s Google Antitrust Suit

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 4:55 PM EST) -- A Washington, D.C., tour business's antitrust class action, which accused Google's online advertising business of stifling competition in the search advertising market, has been dismissed by a D.C. federal judge at the tour company's request.

U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden granted the request Friday after Grand Atlas LLC, also known as Grand Atlas Tours, said earlier in a one-sentence notice that it was dismissing the antitrust suit without prejudice, meaning the company can still pursue the allegations in the future. These include claims that the putative class "suffered economic losses due to Google's monopolization" of the "ad tech stack" — the...

